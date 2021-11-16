The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Is Streaming Early

The title of Peacock's first exclusive Real Housewives series isn't technically "all-stars," but it might as well be: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip recruits some of the franchise's biggest stars from New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, and Beverly Hills for an eight-day vacation to Turks and Caicos. And while that star-studded (and obviously eventful) series was supposed to debut on Thursday, Nov. 18, the streaming service had so much fun celebrating the series at a lush Malibu premiere event that it decided to flip the switch early and release the first three episodes on Monday, Nov. 15.

Stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were on hand at the luxurious event, which saw a Malibu estate transformed into a lush island-inspired landscape featuring multiple vacation-themed activations including photo booths, a hat boutique, and individual cabanas for each pod of viewers.

Following a screening of the premiere episode, the stars (minus Real Housewives of New York City and Ultimate Girls Trip stars Ramona Singer and LuAnn de Lesseps, who couldn't make the event) participated in a Q&A with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

This was the first time the women had seen a cut of that episode, and although they lived it, there were plenty of moments they didn't realize would make it on TV.

"We don't shoot with those hidden cameras like we did on this show. So we forgot about that a lot," Richards admitted.

Gorga said that she knows fans will love the show — and it's not a harbinger for the end of the franchise at all, despite what creator Andy Cohen has said in the past.

"I just think it was a complete love letter to the fans because it's been over a decade that the fans have been waiting for this to happen, and finally it's happening," she said. "It was pretty amazing when I got that call. I was like, 'Wait, really? Are we ending the Real Housewives franchise? Because this is scary.' I feel like Andy Cohen said something once, like, 'Well when we mash them all together [it's over],' but you know, we're still releasing the Dubai housewives. There's a lot going on, so that's not what this is. It's very exciting, obviously. These are big personalities, along with the New York girls, so I just knew it was going to be something special."

After watching the first three episodes of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip fans can check out the fourth on the series' original launch date, and new episodes every Thursday after that.