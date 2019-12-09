Tie that horse to a hitching post because Netflix announced Monday that the final 10 episodes of its wildly popular comedy The Ranch premiere Friday, Jan. 24.

This will allow the show to finish out its fourth and final season, also known as Part 8. In these episodes, with the ranch in Lisa Neumann's hands and more trouble on the horizon, the Bennetts must rely on one another and face an uncertain future. And even though the debut of the show's new installment happens after Christmas, the storyline will take place during the holiday, giving Colt (Ashton Kutcher), Beau (Sam Elliott), and the rest of the family the time they need to raise a glass and bid farewell as the series comes to an end.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Meanwhile, since the show has been praised for having TV's best collection of country music, Netflix is also releasing a soundtrack for the show. It will be released Jan. 24 to coincide with the final season premiere, and is available for pre-order. Among the highlights is the series' acclaimed theme song, "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," performed by Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings.

The Ranch's final season premieres Friday, Jan. 24 on Netflix.