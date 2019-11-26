Penny and her outrageous The Proud Family brood are making a comeback. Jo Marie Payton confirmed during the third hour of Good Morning America on Tuesday that the former Disney Channel animated series will be rebooted and debut new episodes on Disney+ in the new year.
Co-host Keke Palmer asked Payton how she resembles her character Suga Mama and the Family Matters alum said, "Suga's large and in charge. That's all I've got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February."
Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!
The Proud Family, which aired from 2001 to 2005, also featured the voices of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Walker, and Tara Strong. Original episodes of The Proud Family aren't currently available on Disney+, but you can stream The Proud Family Movie, which doubled as a series finale.
Sign up for Disney+ and find out what else is coming to the new streaming service.