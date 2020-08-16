Disney is making history with The Owl House. Dana Terrace, the creator of the animated series, confirmed on Twitter that the show's lead character Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles) is bisexual, a first for Disney and a big step in LGBTQ representation in kids' television.

"I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast," Terrace wrote. "I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard." She then shared that, after the show was greenlit, she was told by "certain Disney leadership" that she would not be able to "represent any form of bi or gay relationship." Terrace continued, "I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership."

The series follows Luz, is a 14-year-old girl who accidentally finds herself transported to the mystical world of the Boiling Isles. Luz then sets out to pursue her own dream of becoming a witch despite her lack of magical abilities, and quickly becomes the apprentice of Eda (Wendie Malick), the Boiling Isles' most powerful witch.

In addition to Robles and Malick, The Owl House stars Alex Hirsch, Tati Gabrielle, Issac Ryan Brown, and Mae Whitman.

The Owl House airs Saturdays at 8:45/7:45c on Disney Channel.