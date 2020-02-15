[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of Outlander. Read at your own risk!]

The Season 5 premiere of Outlander was supposed to be a completely joyous occasion as Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) made their wedding vows official in front of everyone at Fraser's Ridge. Unfortunately in the world of Outlander, even the most fun celebrations tend to have a downside and it was a doozy for our lovely Brianna.

While going to find Jamie (Sam Heughan) for a father-daughter dance, Brianna overheard Lord John Grey (David Berry) reveal that there have been sightings of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), the pirate who raped Bree in Season 4, who apparently had escaped the explosion at the prison and was on the loose once again. This was terrible news for every member of the Fraser family, but it was especially traumatic for Brianna.

"Coming in to Season 5, [Bonnet] is obviously still affecting Brianna a lot. For everyone else, I feel they've found some sort of peace, thinking they know that Bonnet has died in the jail blow-up," Skelton explained to TV Guide at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "When people start to find out that is not the case, it is obviously weighing down on them again — as much because they care about Brianna, but also because Bonnet might have a vested interest in Jemmy. He may or may not be seeking meeting, or even taking, his son. So it's a cloud, but it's also a lot of fear that is going around the Fraser camp."

Even if the only information is a rumor, Bonnet's paralyzing effect has already started to take hold on the family.

"[Bonnet] has affected them all individually and as a family. You feel his presence even if you might not see it," Heughan added.

Outlander Season 5 Review: The Starz Drama Returns to Its Roots

As of now, Jamie believes that he is the only member of the Fraser clan that knows the devastating news, but that is going to change as the season progresses and the realization will hit each member of the family.

"It's a huge revelation and I think it affects everybody very deeply, in very different ways," Caitriona Balfe explained. "Obviously for Claire, Jamie has known, or knows very early on. [It is] the responsibility of wanting to protect your daughter and make sure that she doesn't suffer from this... For Bree, there's the fear that that perpetrator is out there and will he come after her again? For Roger, this is the man who has made his relationship [with Bree], and his relationship with his son just so difficult."

Will the Frasers be able to track down the pirate before he makes his way to Brianna and baby Jemmy? We can only hope, for their sake.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.