Brace yourselves for the best news ever, Once Upon a Time fans! The cast of one of ABC's most magical series is reuniting for a good cause, and you could be part of it!

Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin Sean Maguire, Rebecca Mader and more members of the Once Upon a Time cast announced Thursday that they are organizing a virtual cast reunion to support Children's Hospital of Orange County. Fans who donate to the charity enter for a chance to win to be part of the epic reunion.

The grand prize for the fundraiser is a private video chat with Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Sean Maguire, Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, and Raphael Sbarge--the stars of the beloved fantasy adventure series.

Want to join me and my friends from Once Upon A Time for a virtual reunion and raise money for a great cause? Enter for your chance to win here: https://t.co/ZJSSNps1cM @chocchildrens pic.twitter.com/b49DIYiLKy — Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) May 14, 2020

"Donate $10 in support of CHOC and you could win the ultimate Once Upon A Time Virtual Reunion with us! We'll share some of our favorite memories from set and you can ask us all of your burning questions about the show," the cast wrote in a message on the reunion's official Prizeo page.

We'll keep our fingers crossed that whoever wins asks about a revival since we miss this show more than life itself!

Once Upon a Time is currently streaming on Netflix.