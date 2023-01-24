When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2023 western The Old Way is still showing in theaters, but is now available to stream at home, as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

Nicolas Cage in The Old Way Altitude Films

Released on January 2, 2023, The Old Way stars Nicolas Cage as retired gunslinger Colton Briggs, who is confronted with his past when the son of a man he murdered seeks him out to get revenge.

Want to watch the film without going to the theater? Stream The Old Way in 4K Ultra HD at home. It's available to rent for $19.99 or buy for $24.99 on Prime Video.



Directed by Brett Donowho, the film stars Cage as Colton Briggs, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as his 12 year old daughter, and Noah Le Gros as James McCallister, who comes back to disrupt Briggs' life 20 years after Briggs murders McCallister's father in the opening scene.