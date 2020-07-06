Now Playing Watch This Next: 4 Shows Like The Office

Spotify is banking on fans' insatiable appetite for The Office content with a new podcast, An Oral History of The Office, which will find executive producer and host Brian Baumgartner — better known as Kevin Malone, Dunder Mifflin's chili-loving, Police cover band-fronting accountant — interviewing cast, producers, and superfans of the show to tell the story of how it began, what it was like making it, and why it remains such a sensation today, 15 years after it hit the airwaves. The 12-episode podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify on July 14.

The podcast features interviews with Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and many more. The series also includes conversations with creator and executive producer Greg Daniels; Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, co-creators and executive producers of the original UK version of The Office; executive producer Ben Silverman; and other executives, crew, and special guests, including pop star Billie Eilish, who famously sampled audio from The Office episode "Threat Level Midnight" on her song "my strange addiction."

Listen to the trailer for the podcast here:

This is the second Office podcast from cast members to come out in the past year; Fischer and Kinsey host a rewatch podcast called Office Ladies where they watch and discuss episodes of the show.

An Oral History of The Office launches Tuesday, July 14 on Spotify.

The Office is available to stream on Netflix.