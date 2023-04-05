Join or Sign In
The tense conspiracy series is coming back, but when?
Netflix's The Night Agent is already one of the year's biggest hits. Just a few weeks into its existence, it's tracking as one of Netflix's most-watched new series ever and has dominated the streamer's Top 10 lists both domestically and globally, where, as of early April, it's No. 1 almost everywhere in the world.
Shawn Ryan (The Shield) brought the action thriller to life, adapting Matthew Quirk's book The Night Agent into a 10-episode series about Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a lowly FBI grunt who mans a nighttime hotline for agents. When the line finally rings after a cybersecurity engineer named Rose (Luciane Buchanan) calls in reporting that her aunt and uncle were attacked, Sutherland follows the clues to unravel a vast conspiracy involving a mole in the highest ranks of the White House.
There isn't much news about Season 2 available, but that doesn't mean we can't start asking questions about a release date, what the new season will be about, and more.
Mission accomplished! On March 29, less than a week after it premiered on Netflix, The Night Agent was renewed for Season 2. And it wasn't a tough decision. Since Netflix began releasing Top 10 data, the series is one of the streamer's most popular English-language shows, clocking the third-best opening week for a new Netflix series, behind only Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
With news of the renewal coming so suddenly, there's no information on when Season 2 will be released. As of early April 2023, showrunner Shawn Ryan told TV Line that he's only in the idea phase of Season 2, so in addition to filming the new season, it also needs to be written. Still, production on the series is pretty straightforward, so a 2024 premiere date is very possible.
Season 1 followed Matthew Quirk's book of the same name, but Quirk never wrote a second book detailing the further adventures of Peter Sutherland. That means Season 2 of The Night Agent will almost certainly be entirely original. (Quirk is a producer on the show, so he could use ideas he had for a second book, if he had any.)
"[Matthew Quirk has] written plenty of books, but nothing with these characters in this world," Ryan told TV Line. "So it's something that with the pickup we're now working on."
"I would say that [Sutherland's first mission as a Night Agent] will be the starting-off point, to sort of see what he was being sent off to do," Ryan said, referring to where we last saw Sutherland in the Season 1 finale. "But we have some surprises. I don't want to say too much, because until you're actually filming it, the stories can always change."
The Night Agent is only on Netflix, so you'll need a Netflix subscription to watch. Seasons 1 is now streaming.