The Morning Show Season 4: Cast, Latest News, and Everything You Need to Know

The Season 3 finale of The Morning Show changed everything. The last time we saw Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), Bradley was off to turn herself in to the FBI and Alex was heading back to UBA, where she now officially has a seat at the table after outsmarting her billionaire boyfriend, Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), by spearheading a merger between UBA and NBN. The Apple TV+ drama left its two leads at completely different places in their lives and careers than they were when the third season began, and there are plenty of directions we can see the upcoming fourth season heading.

Read on to learn everything we currently know about The Morning Show Season 4.

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show AppleTV+

The Morning Show Season 4 release date prediction



In June, actor Mark Duplass revealed that Season 4 will begin shooting in July. Apple TV+ hasn't announced a premiere date yet, but we can likely expect it to stream sometime in 2025.

The Morning Show Season 4 cast

Two cast shake-ups have already been announced: Marion Cotillard will join the ensemble as Celine Dumont, described as "a savvy operator from a storied European family." A few days after Cotillard's casting announcement, it was confirmed that Julianna Margulies will not return as Laura Peterson, Bradley's love interest, for Season 4, with Variety reporting that Margulies was offered a "one-episode appearance in Season 4 that she turned down."

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee will reprise their roles. Whether we can expect to see more of Season 3 additions like Jon Hamm's Elon Musk stand-in Paul Marks or Nicole Beharie's anchor Chris Hunter remains to be seen.

Main cast:

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

What will The Morning Show Season 4 be about?

It's unclear what current events The Morning Show will tackle in Season 4, but showrunner Charlotte Stoudt says there's a lot of story left to be told. "For now, I'd say these characters have more messes to make," Stoudt told Variety. "And the show's themes remain relevant. We haven't toppled patriarchy — yet."

Stoudt also teased the appearance of "DeepFakes and AI" in Season 4. "We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we're seeing now in the Middle East and stuff," she told Deadline. "We're looking at who can you trust. And can you trust what you're seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?"

As for whether Bradley Jackson is headed to prison this season, Witherspoon won't say just yet, though she knows we're all wondering. "Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley's in jail," she said during a press conference in December 2023. "But I don't know if I'm in trouble."

Where to watch The Morning Show



The first three seasons of The Morning Show are streaming on Apple TV+.