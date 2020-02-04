The Mandalorian may just be the start of its own extended Star Wars universe at Disney+. On a call to investors Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that following The Mandalorian Season 2's premiere in October 2020, the company is circling plans to produce more Mandalorian content.

Iger teased that Disney is looking at "infusing [The Mandalorian] with more characters and taking those characters in their own directions, in terms of series," which indicates that the story of Mando and the Child (aka Baby Yoda) may produce some spin-offs as the series continues.

Iger also confirmed that, following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which concluded the Skywalker saga on the big screen, "the priority for Star Wars in the short term is television for Disney+." Along with The Mandalorian, the Lucasfilm arm of Disney is also producing a Cassian Andor series, starring Diego Luna as the eponymous character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel films.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The Mandalorian Season 1 is now available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ in October 2020.