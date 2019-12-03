Christmas is coming early for Star Wars fans, and we're not talking about the highly anticipated release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Friday, Dec. 20 or all of that adorable Baby Yoda merchandise that is now available for purchase. No, we're talking about the fact that "Chapter 7" of The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series currently airing weekly on Disney+, will be released two days earlier than previously expected, on Wednesday, Dec 18. This change is to accommodate an exclusive sneak peek of the Rise of Skywalker that will accompany the episode.

The log line for "Chapter 7," which is the penultimate episode of the show's first season (it has already been renewed for Season 2), reveals that an "old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian [Pedro Pascal] to make peace."

Disney+: Everything to know about the streaming service

Now, this isn't quite Mad Men levels of mystery, but it's still not much to go on. Who is this old rival? The image associated with the log line in Disney+'s press release features Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, a former governor under the Empire whose life changed in the wake of the events of Return of the Jedi. Might he want to make peace? Guess we'll find out on Dec. 18.

The Mandalorian (usually) airs Fridays on Disney+. Sign up for Disney+ and find out what else is coming to the new streaming service.