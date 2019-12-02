The Magicians will be down one leader when the series returns for Season 5, and from the looks of Syfy's new trailer, that loss couldn't come at a worse time. Following the unexpected death of Quentin "Q" Coldwater (Jason Ralph) in the Season 4 finale, the group will have to learn to survive without him — which would be hard enough on its own without the balance of magic tipping so far in their favor that an all-out apocalypse looms.

In addition to releasing the trailer, Syfy has also announced that The Magicians Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10/9c. The network also released key art for the new season, below.

This season, Julia (Stella Maeve), Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), Eliot (Hale Appleman), Margo (Summer Bishil), Penny (Arjun Gupta), and their pals will have to work together to both say goodbye to their lost friend, who sacrificed himself to save them, and then figure out a way to stave off the evil creatures who threaten to destroy their world.

The Magicians Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 10/9c on Syfy.