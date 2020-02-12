We could argue that there's no such thing as too much of The Magicians, but it looks like Syfy has already beaten us to the punch. Instead of serving up one helping of magic and moon shenanigans, fans are getting a double dose this week!

In case you were planning to change the channel after your weekly episode of The Magicians this Wednesday night, be warned — you're going to miss out on a double feature! Syfy will air back-to-back episodes of The Magicians onWednesday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c and 10/9c. The episodes are titled, perhaps ominously, "Apocalypse? Now?!" and "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Last we saw our heroes, they were dead set on stopping the harmonic convergence, which would cause all kinds of calamities like earthquakes, drought, fire, and cannibalism — so, yeah, let's avoid that if possible! The only problem? To do so, they'll have to solve the tiny problem of figuring out how to move the frickin' moon.

If that wasn't enough excitement for you, check out this mirror-effect teaser for what's ahead when the two episodes air Wednesday night.

Get two episodes of #TheMagicians in one night TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/WvJn66kJdS — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) February 11, 2020

The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Syfy.