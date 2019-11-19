The final trailer for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which comes to Netflix on Nov. 27, shows just how many memorable historical moments the movie touches upon over the course of Frank Sheeran's (Robert De Niro) story. In the new trailer, released Tuesday, an older Frank is visited by the feds, who ask him to come clean about his past as a mafia hitman now that everyone who could stop him is dead.

The trailer then flashes back to the early days when Frank, a World War II veteran, was first welcomed into that criminal empire and rose in the ranks to work directly for Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Hoffa's notorious blood feud with the Kennedy family is a major part of this preview, giving it the vibe of a Forrest Gump-type story centered on made men.

The Irishman reunites Scorsese and De Niro with Joe Pesci, who plays Russell Bufalino, the man who gets Frank into the business. The reunion should be a treat for fans of Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino who've wanted to see the gang get back together for one last mob movie.

Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Stephen Graham, Jesse Plemons, and Anna Paquin also star in The Irishman, which will conclude its theatrical run before premiering on the streaming service.

The Irishman hits Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 27.