Practice your best three-finger salute because it's almost time to tune in for The Hunger Games again. Lionsgate has announced a new weekly movie streaming series called "Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies," which will feature free digital screenings of four major films on YouTube while encouraging audiences to donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

The series will kick off on Friday, April 19 at the 6/5c with a showing of the hit 2012 dystopian adaptation, followed by screenings of Dirty Dancing on Friday, April 24, La La Land on Friday, May 1, and John Wick on Friday, May 8.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, Lionsgate will make an initial donation to the foundation, which is working to help film industry workers affected by the shutdown, in addition to encouraging audience donations. The virtual event will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and will feature other celebrities and YouTube stars.

You wanted us back? We're thinking we're back. 4 weeks, 4 movies. #LionsgateLIVE: A Night At The Movies starts THIS FRIDAY. https://t.co/H9KRtKCe6S pic.twitter.com/aVc5ELqk1M — Lionsgate Movies (@Lionsgate) April 13, 2020

The Hunger Games is the first in a four-part film series which adapts Suzanne Collins' best-selling trilogy and was a massive box office success for Lionsgate. The story is set in a grim future version of the U.S. called Panem, which has been divided into a dozen districts (plus a thirteenth district, which, uh, rebelled and disappeared from the official map). All citizens live in service to the Capitol elite and must send two children to fight to the death in a televised battle royale event each year for the Capitol's entertainment — that is, until Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to take her sister's place in the reaping and inadvertently ignites a nationwide revolution.

The Hunger Games will screen live on Lionsgate's YouTube channel on Friday, April 17 at 6/5c.