We've reached the end of another season of The Good Witch, and the Season 6 finale's ending isn't the only thing leaving us guessing. We're still on edge wondering whether The Good Witch has been renewed by Hallmark for Season 7.

In past years, Hallmark has frequently announced that it was renewing the series before the season that was airing was even over. However, Season 6 has come and gone already without any news on renewal or cancellation. We're officially starting to get worried about this witchy series.

Luckily, there are a few reasons Hallmark could be cooling its heels and waiting to renew the series, the biggest being the COVID-19 shutdowns. While The Good Witch's filming schedule wasn't affected by the shutdowns, many networks have been delaying decisions to pick up new series or renew old ones simply because it's impossible to tell when things will get back to business as usual in Hollywood.

On the other hand, Season 6 was the first season of The Good Witch without beloved star Bailee Madison, and this wouldn't be the first time a network dropped a show after realizing the series didn't work as well without one of its leads.

We'll have to wait and see what becomes of The Good Witch and whether we need to start working some spells to get a Season 7 renewal.

The Good Witch is currently streaming on Sling TV and Netflix.