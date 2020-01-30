He plays one of TV's most indecisive characters, but when TV Guide challenged William Jackson Harper to a The Good Place-themed game of Would You Rather, he mostly breezed through it. The one exception? Harper takes his flying puppies very seriously.

In the video above, the actor trades Chidi Anagonye's ethical dilemmas for equally difficult (and important) questions like "Would you rather spend a month in Disco Janet's void or accidentally erase Justified from the Judge's DVR?" But the one that nearly stumps him comes down to a debate about the merits of having a puppy that can fly.

Check out the video above to find out how Harper's own dog and Falkor from The Neverending Story tie into his answer. Plus, he offers his take on bees with teeth, working the gift shop in Hell, and other forms of torture.

The 90-minute series finale of The Good Place airs Thursday at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.