We all may call it the Arrowverse, but sometimes it's easy for fans to take it for granted that Arrow actually laid the groundwork for nearly half of The CW's current lineup. The stars of the Arrwoverse never forget though, and they're just as sad to see their flagship show come to an end as you are.

"It's just an amazing privilege to be part of the Arrowverse, and it's always going to be called that. It'll never not be the Arrowverse," Chyler Leigh told TV Guide on the red carpet for the Supergirl 100th episode. "They really did, they paved the way. They set an incredible foundation for us to be able to come and do what we do and stand among a whole bunch of people in so much leather."

As for the two stars of the Arrowverse's first spin-offs, Supergirl and The Flash, they'll be missing their partner in crime, Stephen Amell, most of all.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

"Stephen started all of this," Melissa Benoist said. "And the legacy he's leaving is pretty incredible. You know, we almost have our own Justice League on television, and the universe is massive and he was always at the helm. So it'll be different without him and an adjustment without him there and without all the Arrow people there."

"Stephen's always been so great to me, personally, and to just the world as a whole," Grant Gustin said. "He's definitely been the leader of the Arrowverse, and I don't want to have to take up that place. They'll be missed."

As for us, we'll just be hoping someone finds a way to squeeze Amell into next year's crossover. It won't be the same without him!

Arrow's one-hour series retrospective, Hitting the Bullseye will air Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c, followed by the Arrow series finale at 9/8c on The CW.