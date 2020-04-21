[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Flash. Read at your own risk!]

The West-Allen family is falling apart at the seams, guys! This week's episode of The Flash not only saw the departure of the family patriarch but the breakup of our beloved OTP, WestAllen. We know we can't technically call it a real breakup, considering Iris (Candice Patton) is trapped in a mirror world and the person who's been running around Central City for the last five episodes is just a mirror copy, wearing her face, but damn this still hurts!

Tuesday's episode found Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) in Carver's (Eric Nenninger) crosshairs after digging too deep into his criminal activities. He got so close that Carver sent Rag Doll (Troy James) to kill him. With Barry (Grant Gustin) slowly losing his speed and unable to rush in to save the day, plus one too many close calls (one of them including a kidnapping and a bomb), Joe finally realized that he needed to go into witness protection.

In an effort to get him out of the city as quickly as possible, he left without getting a chance to say goodbye to Iris, which did not go over well with her Mirror Iris. She urged Barry to use more of his speed to rush her to Joe to say goodbye, and when he refused, she took him to the mat. Mirror Iris lambasted him for anything and everything, including Flashpoint, taking Nora to the future, and now costing her, her father. In a fit of rage, she ordered Barry out of their apartment, claiming their relationship was over.

Our poor, little WestAllen hearts just can't it!

At least the promo for next week's episode seems to indicate that this recent outburst has forced Barry to reexamine Iris' strange behavior lately (and wow, there's been so much of it, it's almost insane he hasn't noticed yet), and he's come to the right conclusion. This imposter is not Iris, and it's up to him to get his real wife back.

As for Joe, it's unclear whether this witness protection storyline will provide an extended leave for Jesse L. Martin or if Joe's absence will only last a few episodes like Cisco's (Carlos Valdes) exploration of Earth Prime. It's looking like it will take at least a few more episodes to take down Carver, so we could be missing him for a while.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.