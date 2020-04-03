The Flash actor Logan Williams has reportedly died at the age of 16. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no cause of death has been released yet.

Williams played young Barry Allen on the popular CW series and has recurred many times on the show over the years through flashbacks. The Flash star Grant Gustin reacted to the news of Williams' passing on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with Williams and Jesse L. Martin.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone," Gustin wrote.