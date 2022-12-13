Amazon Prime Video: The Fabelmans Is Now Available To Stream at Home

As part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home," The Fabelmans is now available to stream at home -- even though you can still watch it in movie theaters.

Released in early Nov. 2022, the semi-autobiographical drama received a very favorable "Must See" 84 Metascore, as well as a positive 7.5 user score at Metacritic. However, despite glowing reviews, The Fabelmans didn't find an audience in theaters with only a $7.4 million worldwide box office -- which is likely why it's available to stream at home so quickly after theatrical release.

If you don't want to go to the movies, The Fabelmans can now be streamed in 4K Ultra HD for $25 (or as a rental for $20) on Prime Video at home.

Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, and Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Universal Pictures

Directed by Steven Spielberg (West Side Story (2021), Ready Player One) and co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner (West Side Story (2021), Fences), The Fabelmans follows aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle ) coming of age during post-World War II-era Arizona. He struggles to keep the peace between his stern father, Burt (Paul Dano) and his flighty mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams). The film is semi-based on Steven Spielberg's childhood.

The movie also stars Seth Rogan, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Julia Butters, Keeley Karsten, Sophia Kopera, and Judd Hirsch as Uncle Boris.

Meanwhile, The Fabelmans is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $25 or to rent for $20 on Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV.

