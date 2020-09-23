This year has been a great one for Netflix docuseries from Tiger King to Love on the Spectrum, and now October's Deaf U. The latter series will follow a group of students at Gallaudet University, the only exclusively deaf university in the United States. Executive produced by deaf activist (and America's Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars winner) Nyle DiMarco, Deaf U gives you an unflinching look at the deaf community, what makes it unique, and how these young adults are preparing for their lives post-college.

Not only does the series start breaking down stereotypes about deaf culture, but also reveals key facets like the inherent elitism at Gallaudet and in the deaf community as a whole. The students in the docuseries come from a wide array of experiences and backgrounds, from fourth or fifth generation deaf to students who were born hearing and barely knew how to sign before they showed up at school.

While Deaf U is certainly a fascinating look at a community and culture we have seen little of on mainstream TV, the trailer hints at the traditional hallmarks of great unscripted TV that it carries. There are unexpected hookups and betrayals, feuds and new friendships made, and of course a few jaw-dropping confessionals. We can't wait to see what these students get up to!

Deaf U premieres Friday, Oct. 9 on Netflix.