The CW Reveals Return Dates for Walker, The Winchesters, All American, and More

But when will we see The Flash and Riverdale again?

Megan Vick

The CW has set midseason return dates for several fan-favorite shows including WalkerThe Winchesters, and All American. The Walker franchise will be the first to return with the flagship returning on Thursday, Jan. 12, with prequel Walker: Independence immediately following. That weekend, Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars and World's Funniest Animals return with new episodes. 

If you're looking for more football drama, All American and spin-off All American: Homecomingreturn on Monday, Jan. 23, with The Winchesters returning to hunt ghosts, demons, and more in a new time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Kung Fu fans will have to wait until Wednesday, Feb. 8 for new episodes. 

There are a few notable names missing from The CW midseason lineup. The network has still not announced final season premiere dates for The Flash or Riverdale, though there are still some gaps in the winter schedule for them to fit. Most likely, The Flash and Riverdale fans will probably be waiting until March or before the shows begin their final bows. The spring lineup will also bring the return of Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, and the series premiere of Gotham Knights

Check out The CW's full winter schedule below. All times ET.

The CW's Winter 2023 Monday Lineup 

8 p.m.: All American (Midseason premiere Jan. 23)
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Midseason premiere Jan. 23)

The CW's Winter 2023 Tuesday Lineup

9 p.m.: The Winchesters (Midseason premiere Jan. 24)

The CW's Winter 2023 Wednesday Lineup

9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Midseason premiere Feb. 8)

The CW's Winter 2023 Thursday Lineup

8 p.m.: Walker (Midseason premiere Jan. 12)
9 p.m.: Walker Independence (Midseason premiere Jan. 12)

The CW's Winter 2023 Friday Lineup

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason premiere Jan. 20) 
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Midseason premiere Jan. 20) 
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The CW's Winter 2023 Saturday Lineup 

8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (Midseason premiere Jan. 14) 
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Midseason premiere Jan. 14) 
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals 

Sunday, January 15 - 2023 Critics Choice Awards

7:00-10:00 p.m.: The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The CW's Winter 2023 Saturday Lineup beginning Feb. 11

8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 9 Premiere Feb. 11)
8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion 
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals 
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals 