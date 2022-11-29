The CW Reveals Return Dates for Walker, The Winchesters, All American, and More

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
But when will we see The Flash and Riverdale again?
The CW has set midseason return dates for several fan-favorite shows including Walker, The Winchesters, and All American. The Walker franchise will be the first to return with the flagship returning on Thursday, Jan. 12, with prequel Walker: Independence immediately following. That weekend, Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars and World's Funniest Animals return with new episodes.
If you're looking for more football drama, All American and spin-off All American: Homecomingreturn on Monday, Jan. 23, with The Winchesters returning to hunt ghosts, demons, and more in a new time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Kung Fu fans will have to wait until Wednesday, Feb. 8 for new episodes.
There are a few notable names missing from The CW midseason lineup. The network has still not announced final season premiere dates for The Flash or Riverdale, though there are still some gaps in the winter schedule for them to fit. Most likely, The Flash and Riverdale fans will probably be waiting until March or before the shows begin their final bows. The spring lineup will also bring the return of Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, and the series premiere of Gotham Knights.
Check out The CW's full winter schedule below. All times ET.
8 p.m.: All American (Midseason premiere Jan. 23)
9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Midseason premiere Jan. 23)
9 p.m.: The Winchesters (Midseason premiere Jan. 24)
9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Midseason premiere Feb. 8)
8 p.m.: Walker (Midseason premiere Jan. 12)
9 p.m.: Walker Independence (Midseason premiere Jan. 12)
8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason premiere Jan. 20)
9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Midseason premiere Jan. 20)
9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (Midseason premiere Jan. 14)
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Midseason premiere Jan. 14)
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
7:00-10:00 p.m.: The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 9 Premiere Feb. 11)
8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion
9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals
9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals