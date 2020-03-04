The CW has revealed a few spring premiere dates in its attempt to feature scripted programming continuously throughout the year. In addition to the news of Stargirl's broadcast TV debut, the network has also announced when viewers can expect to see the final season of The 100 and Season 2 of the dramedy In the Dark.

Stargirl, which reimagines the character created by Geoff Johns in 1999, will make its CW debut Tuesday, May 12 at 9/8c, just one day after it makes its digital debut on DC Universe's subscription service. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as high schooler Courtney Whitmore, who inspires a group of heroes to stop the villains of the past, and every episode of the show will also be available to stream on The CW's free digital platforms, CWTV.com and The CW app, the day after their broadcast on The CW. The show will move to 8/7c for the remainder of its season beginning Tuesday, May 26.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Meanwhile, the seventh and final season of The 100 will debut Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c, and the second season of In the Dark, starring Perry Mattfeld, will premiere Thursday, May 28 at 9/8c.