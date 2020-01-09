The most dramatic story of our time — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle announcing that they're stepping back from their royal family duties — will unfortunately probably never be covered on Netflix's royal historical drama The Crown. "To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," executive producer Suzanne Mackie told British news service PA, via the BBC. Aw, c'mon, we wanted to see Meghan play herself!

The Crown's producers have long maintained that their show will not reach the present day. In 2018, creator Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly that Meghan Markle is too contemporary, and he wouldn't feel comfortable writing about her before her personal narrative is settled and he can look back at what she did and what she meant for the royal family. "I don't know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment," he said. "I wouldn't know and I wouldn't presume. She'll only become interesting once we've had twenty years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically. I've got nothing to say about Meghan Markle."

So that means no Megxit on The Crown and no Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal, another recent royal story that's unlikely to show up in the series, which in its most recent third season covered the time period of 1964 to 1977. Season 4 will be set during the time of Margaret Thatcher's premiership.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)