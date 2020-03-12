The Conners are bringing the world's most famous pair of rock 'n' roll rebels to Lanford: Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

ABC announced Thursday that the O.G. rocker and The Talk provocateur will appear as themselves in an episode titled "Beards, Thrupples and Robots" airing March 17. Details on exactly how the Osbournes will cross paths with the Conners are unknown at the moment, but an episode description sent to press read as follows:

"Harris is the boss of Darlene after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie decides to take her 'thrupple' relationship with Ron and Janelle (guest stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level. Everyone makes fun of Ben's appearance after he shaves his beard in an attempt to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine....Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne appear as themselves."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

While the Osbournes' casting certainly seems like an unlikely choice for the sitcom, the pair has an obvious link to the show: Sara Gilbert. She sat at the same table as Sharon Osbourne during her days on the The Talk until Gilbert departed last year. We can't say for sure, but given their ties, our bets are on Darlene (Gilbert) having a very meta run-in with Sharon — maybe to discuss appearing on a talk show?

The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.