The Challenge: All Stars Cast Revealed, and It's an Iconic Group of MTV Reality Legends

The chaos kicks off April 1 on Paramount+
The Challenge fans, it is time to bow down and worship Mark Long, because the man has delivered a season of The Challenge that seems like it was made from fans' dreams. In early 2020, Long grew tired of being asked when he would return to The Challenge and began a campaign called "We Want OGs," which would reunite old school Challenge competitors and shoot for a shorter time period to allow those with full-time jobs to participate. He rounded up several Challenge, Real World, and Road Rules alumni, and Paramount+ answered his call in the form of The Challenge: All Stars.
The new spin-off of The Challenge brings together 22 of the most infamous names in the MTV reality game and forces them to endure high-octane physical challenges for their chance at the $500,000 grand prize. The season will be nine episodes, released weekly beginning April 1.
Long is at the helm, of course. He has also convinced Ruthie and Teck from Real World: Hawaii to sign on, as well as Trishelle from Real World: Las Vegas, Katie from Road Rules: The Quest, and so many more legendary names. While there are some notable people missing from the list -- Coral from The Real World: Back to New York, Julie from The Real World: New Orleans, and Veronica from Road Rules: Semester at Sea, to name a few -- the stack of legends that Long managed to pull together is extremely impressive and promises to make for a truly memorable season.
T.J. Lavin will host the new series, which was filmed in Argentina in the Andes Mountains. Each episode will have an after-show, The Challenge: Aftermath, hosted by Devyn Simone, which will feature behind-the-scenes looks at the challenges and drama that will undoubtedly erupt in this house. The after-show will also be available on Paramount+ and The Challenge YouTube page.
Check out the wild full cast list below.
The Challenge: All Stars premieres Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+.