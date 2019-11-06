Filming has reportedly been rescheduled on a massive, violent scene for The Boys Season 2 that was set to be shot in an area still reeling from a deadly attack. According to the Toronto Sun, a proposed scene on the Amazon superhero series, which is currently in production in Toronto, was deemed "disrespectful" by Toronto Councillor John Filion.

A source confirmed to TV Guide that production on the series is carrying on and that the second unit is choosing a new location for the scene.

The scene in question was initially set to film in Toronto's Mel Lastman Square. It would have reportedly involved 450 people and was described by the production company as, "One of the rogue superheroes attacks the crowd. There will be people screaming and running in the scene as well as a considerable amount of fake blood."

Mel Lastman Square became the memorial site for victims of the 2018 Toronto van attack that claimed the lives of 10 people on the nearby Yonge Street. Filion told the Sun that he "flipped out" at the idea of subjecting locals already traumatized by the incident to more bloody imagery.

"There are people who work in this building, who went out onto Yonge St. to try to help the van attack victims — many of them are still traumatized," Filion said. "And think about the families and loved ones of those victims. So, I made some phone calls and that second portion was cancelled."

The councillor added, "It's not about confusion. It's about people literally re-living those events. It's disrespectful to even think of it. Even if nobody had seen anything, it's still disrespectful. I guess somebody just wasn't thinking."

The Sun also said residents had complained about the planned TV shot, according to a statement from City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross. Ross also tweeted on Wednesday that the filming permit had not been canceled by the city and that The Boys' producers had been behind the ultimate decision to relocate. He wrote, "The producers of this production, in the end, opted to not shoot a scene at Mel Lastman Square today — the City did not cancel the permit. We will work with the producers of this production to find another, suitable location to meet their needs."

This story has been updated with information from a source.