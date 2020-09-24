Get ready for more superhero shenanigans! TV Guide has confirmed that Amazon Prime Video is officially developing a The Boys spin-off.

The new series is apparently getting fast-tracked in the development phase, and chances that it will get the green light seem good considering the monumental success of the flagship show. Not only did Amazon renew The Boys for Season 3 weeks ahead of its Season 2 premiere, but the streamer also announced that the second season was the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever. Episodes to date have reportedly grown the audience from Season 1 by 89 percent.

The spin-off will be set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, also run by Vought Industries. Don't expect this series to be any cleaner than the original though just because it will focus on a younger age group. It will reportedly carry over the irreverent, R-rated schematic of The Boys, this time focusing on "the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

Right now, it's being described as a Hunger-Games-meets-college drama, "with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys."

Um, yes to everything about this, sign us up!

The Boys drops new episodes dropping every Friday until Oct. 9 on Amazon Prime.