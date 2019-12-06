

The Boys are back and things are bloodier than ever. Seriously, there's so much blood in the Season 2 teaser trailer for Amazon's subversive superhero series, it feels like it needs a disclaimer.

The first footage of Season 2 premiered at Brazil's CCXP convention and hints that the new season will be picking up not long after Season 1 left off, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) finding out that his wife (Shantel VanSanten) was still alive and caring for the son she had after Homelander (Antony Starr) sexually assaulted her. The first shot of the teaser shows Homelander, still drenched in blood after eviscerating Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) in the Season 1 finale, coming to meet his son.

We don't get to see much of the interaction before it cuts to other scenes that relay some pretty important information. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) is still alive after his Compound V-initiated heart attack, Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) is back, and The Deep (Chace Crawford) is still miserable in Ohio.

What's missing from the trailer are the first shots of the show's new cast members, like You're the Worst's Aya Cash as Stormfront, Timeless' Claudia Doumit as wunderkind congresswoman Victoria Neuman, and Timeless' Goran Visnjic as the enigmatic church leader Alistair Adana. (The Boys creator Eric Kripke also created Timeless, hence the reunions.) There's also no sign of Patton Oswalt to give any clue of what character he'll be playing in Season 2.

The Boys Season 2 will hit Amazon in 2020.