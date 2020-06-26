The Boys are back! Well, almost. Amazon today announced that Season 2 of the ridiculously violent and violently ridiculous superhero satire The Boys will premiere on Sept. 4, just over a year after the series debuted. But don't take the whole day off expecting to binge the whole season in an afternoon.

Amazon, recognizing the series' immense popularity, is rolling out the second season in a more traditional manner. Instead of dropping the entire season in one day, as it did with Season 1, the streamer is premiering three episodes on Sept. 4 and releasing new episodes weekly every Friday after. Season 2 will run eight episodes, with the season finale airing on Oct. 9. At least that will give us more time to discuss what awful things Homelander (Antony Starr) did in each chapter!

The Boys is Eric Kripke's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics of the same name and takes place in a world where superheroes have been monetized and marketed by corporations through product endorsements, movie franchises, and appearances at events. Naturally, they're also secretly getting into a lot of bad things, including drugs, a hostile working environment, and secret ops for the military. A group of rebels — said Boys — led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) seeks to expose the truth behind these fawned-over heroes, through whatever devious means necessary. Season 2 adds You're the Worst's Aya Cash as the new hero Stormfront and a Timeless reunion with roles for Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnjic, and Malcolm Barrett.

Season 2 of The Boys returns Friday, Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.