The other shoe has dropped after The Bold Type's Season 3 bombshell ending when the girls — Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) — arrived at the Scarlet office to find it being gutted and Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) nowhere to be found. The Season 4 trailer dropped on Friday morning to reveal that Jacqueline was indeed fired from the magazine, and the women's publication will face a new frontier.

Despite the devastating news that she won't be part of the day-to-day of the magazine anymore, Jacqueline remains optimistic, promising Jane in the clip that she will never stop fighting for women (we'd expect nothing less). However, losing Jacqueline isn't the only rough thing that Jane is experiencing in the new season. Even though she seemed to forgive Ryan (Dan Jeannotte) after he kissed another girl, his Season 3 transgression still haunts their relationship in the upcoming episodes. There's a brief glimpse of a super hot dude that might help Jane get over those residual trust issues — or potentially blow up JaneStripe for good.

Meanwhile, Kat and Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) still seem to be struggling to figure out what their dynamic is after Kat decided to take some time for herself at the end of last season. Adena declares in the trailer that it's hard for her to "be here," but it's unclear whether she's referring to her emotional space or New York City. Could we see her depart for good this season?

The Bold Type Season 4 premieres Thursday, January 23rd at 9p/8c on Freeform.