The Bold Type girls are back at it in Season 4, even if their boss, Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), may not be. Based on this exclusive sneak peek from the season premiere, it certainly seems like Jacqueline's fate at Scarlet has been sealed.

We left The Bold Type on a wild Season 3 cliffhanger that left the future of Scarlet magazine up in the air — along with Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton's (Meghann Fahy) fates. After publishing a groundbreaking issue calling out questionable practices in the fashion and magazine industries, the girls found Scarlet's offices in upheaval and their editor-in-chief missing in action. Now we know that Jacqueline has apparently been fired by Safford Publishing.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Jacqueline seems resigned to her fate, telling Jane that Safford has been compiling a file of her fireable offenses for a while now, but it was all worth it to publish an issue that truly mattered. Something tells us that Jane won't let her hero take this sitting down, even if Jacqueline seems at peace with the way things panned out.

The Bold Type Season 4 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c on Freeform.

