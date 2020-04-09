On this week's episode of The Blacklist, we'll finally find out Agent Alina Park's (Laura Sohn) secret about why she had to leave the FBI field office in Anchorage, Alaska. In "Twamie Ullulaq," the task force investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle (a real thing that's like the northern version of the Bermuda Triangle where a lot of people go missing), which sends Park back to the site of her old assignment, for which the details of why she was there and why she left are murky — for now. TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek from the episode featuring Park's return to the office.

Park joined the task force earlier this season, filling the hole left by the departure of Samar (Mozhan Marno). The young agent graduated from Quantico at the top of her class, but for some reason she chose to go to the Anchorage office, and for some reason she had to leave not long after. Park is like Liz (Megan Boone) was at the start of her career: competent, eager, by the book, and full of darkness not that far below the surface. In the short time we've known Agent Park, we've seen her get very, very violent.

In this clip from Season 7, Episode 14, Park returns to the office and gets a lot of dirty looks from her old coworkers. Her former supervisor is not happy to see her, and reminds her of their "agreement." Park explains that she's there on Cooper's (Harry Lennix) orders, and needs to set up an underwater search-and-rescue to look for three missing semi-trucks. The field director is skeptical.

"I'm not here to look for him," Park says.

"You better not be," the field director answers. "Because I won't protect you if you do. Not again."

Who is "him?" What did Park do? Find out on the next episode of The Blacklist, Friday at 8/7c on NBC.