The Blacklist had to shut down before Season 7 was done due to the coronavirus pandemic, but producers have figured out a creative way to complete the episode that was in production when the shutdown happened. NBC announced Tuesday the 19th episode and forced season finale, "The Kazanjian Brothers," will be a mix of live-action and "graphic novel-style animation," a Blacklist first.

The episode was midway through filming when the shutdown happened. Looking to do something out of the box to finish the episode and close out the season, producers came up with the idea to add comic book-influenced animation that would tie in with the already filmed live-action scenes. Cast members recorded dialogue from their homes for the animated scenes as editors and animators worked remotely. It will be an episode unlike any other. It will air Friday, May 15.

Here's NBC's official description of the episode: "The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision. Presented in a unique hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation."

The episode will also reportedly pay tribute to Brian Dennehy, who recurred as Liz Keen's (Megan Boone) grandfather Dominic Wilkinson from Season 3 until his death last month. The episode will use existing and previously filmed footage of the late actor.

Here's what the animation will look like:

The Blacklist Photo: Sony Pictures Television

The Blacklist Photo: Sony Pictures Television

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.