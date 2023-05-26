X

The Best Memorial Day Deals from Walmart and Target

The biggest brick-and-mortar retailers are unleashing major sales for Memorial Day weekend.

Phil Owen

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Walmart and Target have dropped prices on a wide variety of items--and since Walmart and Target are the kind of stores that carry pretty much everything, well, it's a safe bet you'll find a deal on something you want.

In the realm of home entertainment, Walmart's discounted highlights include rock-bottom prices on a bunch of large televisions, rare sales on Apple products like the Apple Watch SE and Apple TV, and some steep sales on soundbars and projectors that could make your backyard theater dreams a reality.

See Walmart's sale

Over at Target, you'll find discounts on other, newer models of the Apple Watch (now's the time to get one of those, apparently), along with another barrage of cheap TVs and some great deals on smart home equipment, like Ring doorbells and other cameras.

See Target's sale

While you can browse the sales through the links above, below you'll find some of our picks for best deals in these sales.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones With Apple W1 Chip

beats-solo3

Price: $129 (was $179)

See at Walmart


Beats Flex

beats-flex

Price: $49 (was $70)

See at Walmart


VIZIO 55" Class M6 Series 4K QLED

Price: $400 (was $450)

See at Target


VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar

Price: $200 (was $250)

Se at Target


Roconia 1080p projector

Price $140 (was $370)

See at Walmart


Sony SRS-XB33 Waterproof Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Price (certain colors): $79 (was $168)

See at Walmart


Apple Watch Aluminum Series 7 (GPS + Cellular)

apple-watch-7

Price: $330 (was $530)

See at Target


Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Price: $149 (was $279)

See at Walmart


Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless LTE

Price: $189 (was $429)

See at Walmart


Apple TV HD

Price: $79 (was $99)

See at Walmart


Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Price: $35 (was $55)

See at Target


onn. 75" Class 4K UHD LED Frameless Roku Smart TV

onn-75-inch-tv

Price: $498 (was $578)

See at Walmart


TOPVISION Sound Bar

Price: $37 (was $100)

See at Walmart


Altec Lansing HydraMotion Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $40 (was $50)

See at Target


Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell 3

ring-camera-doorbell

Price: $150 (was $200)

See at Target


Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Bluetooth Wireless Headset

Price: $80 (was $100)

See at Target


Skullcandy Dime II True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Price: $23 (was $30)

See at Target



JYX Karaoke Machine

Price: $102 (was $163)

See at Walmart