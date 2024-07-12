The Bear Season 4: Cast, Latest News, and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
How will that cliffhanger resolve itself?
The Bear has some explaining to do. The Season 3 finale ended on an ominous "to be continued" as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) pored over the dreaded review of his troubled restaurant and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) played around with the idea of leaving it all behind in favor of a more lucrative offer. Christopher Storer's dramedy has been renewed for a fourth season (which has reportedly already been filmed), but until it premieres there's nothing left to do but speculate.
While we wait patiently to get our chef whites back on, keep reading to learn everything we currently know about The Bear Season 4.
FX has yet to announce an official release date, but it's worth noting that Deadline reported earlier this year that Seasons 3 and 4 would be shot back to back. While The Bear has been one of the rare streaming era television shows to maintain a consistent release strategy, with each of its previous installments dropping in June, this shooting schedule — plus that "to be continued" title card at the end of the Season 3 finale — suggests we might see new episodes a little sooner.
The whole kitchen staff will return for the fourth season. This includes the main cast — Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson — as well as recurring cast members Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Ricky Staffieri.
The Bear has become synonymous with high-profile guest stars, with the Season 3 roster including the likes of John Cena as Sammy Fak and Josh Hartnett as Frank, Tiff's (Gillian Jacobs) fiancé. Frequently appearing in flashbacks are Jon Bernthal as Carmy's deceased brother Mikey, and Joel McHale as David Fields, Carmy's abusive old boss from New York. Past guest stars have included Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna, the unstable Berzatto matriarch; Will Poulter as Luca, a chef from Carmy's past; and Olivia Colman as Chef Andrea Terry. Any of them could reprise their roles in the fourth season, and we'd bet that Season 4 will feature a whole new crop of famous faces.
The Bear Season 3 left off on a cliffhanger, which means that Season 4 will likely pick that thread right up. The Season 3 finale ends without revealing the restaurant critic's final verdict on The Bear; meanwhile, Sydney is last seen toying with the offer from Chef Shapiro (Adam Shapiro) to poach her for his new restaurant. To be continued indeed!
The first three seasons of The Bear are streaming on Hulu.