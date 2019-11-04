The Banker is ready to collect all your (streaming) money. Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the film, which is based on the true story of two black men in the '60s who devised a plan to quietly break into the banking business.

The film stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, a pair of businessmen who decide to invest in banks and conceal their proprietary interest by hiring a white frontman, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to be the face of their endeavors. To pull this off, they have to train the working-class Matt in the ways of banking — and improve his golf game — while they pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. The two then use their newfound capital access to help others get loans that they would not have had access to otherwise.

Eventually, the federal government gets involved, but, as Jackson's Morris says in the trailer, "Even a rigged game is fun to play."

The film is directed by George Nolfi, who co-wrote the movie with Niceole Levy, David Lewis Smith, and Stan Younger from a story by Smith, Younger, and Brad Caleb Kane.

Nia Long, Jessie T. Usher, and Colm Meany also star.

The Banker arrives in theaters on Friday, Dec. 6 before hitting Apple TV+ in January.