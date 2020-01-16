The Banker, Apple TV+'s feature film whose release was put on hold after one of the film's producers was accused of molesting his half-sisters when they were children, will finally see the light of day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will get a theatrical release on March 6 before coming to the streaming service on March 20.

The Banker tells the true story of Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) and Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie), two of the first black bankers in American history. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019, but its premiere at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest was canceled and the release postponed after Cynthia Garrett, the half-sister of Bernard Garrett Jr. (the son of Bernard Garrett and a co-producer on the film), accused him of molesting her and her sister in the early '70s. Garrett Jr. was removed from the film's credits, and Apple said he will not profit from the film's release, though he was reportedly paid up front.

"We created Apple TV+ as a home for stories that matter and believe The Banker, inspired by the brave actions of Bernard Garrett Sr. and Joe Morris, two African American businessmen who brought about positive social change, is one of those stories," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. "We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers' research, we've decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers."

Apple TV+ did not immediately return TV Guide's request for confirmation.

The Banker will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 6.