You better stock up on rosé, because The Bachelor is airing twice next week. ABC announced Tuesday that The Bachelor will air a three-hour episode at its regular time Monday at 8/7c, and then another episode Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c. That's five hours of midseason drama.

In Episode 5, Peter Weber and his women will head to Costa Rica, where Peter will suffer a scary fall that leaves him with 22 stitches on his forehead (he's OK, though). Peter will still be struggling over what to do about Alayah, who returned to the show this week after being eliminated last week and is causing tremendous discord in the house that's also being directed at Peter.

Then in Episode 6, an impromptu two-on-one date will happen, as Peter is forced to make a decision between two feuding women. So many women are fighting right now that there's no way to even be certain who will be on that date.

The Bachelor will preempt The Good Doctor on Monday and ABC's comedy block on Wednesday.

The Bachelor returns Monday, Feb. 3 at 8/7c, and continues Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day.