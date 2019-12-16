The Bachelor returns for Season 24 on Jan. 6, with handsome pilot Peter Weber in the captain's chair. On Monday, host Chris Harrison went on Facebook Live to introduce the 30 women who will be competing to be the one who spends every night in Peter's windmill. Plus, the cast bios were added to ABC.com to help us get to know these beautiful and accomplished women even better.

The cast includes three flight attendants, three pageant queens (including the reigning Miss Texas), five Texans, four Chicagoans, two Victorias, and only one Lauren. The only funny job is "cattle rancher/model," which is how Chris Harrison described Avonlea, and there are a lot of traditional Bachelor jobs like esthetician, pro sports dancer, and medical sales rep. Check out the full gallery below. Plus, watch a new trailer for the season.

This cabin is FULL. Meet all of the passengers when #TheBachelor premieres on January 6. pic.twitter.com/4UwrgEGjzj — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 16, 2019

The Bachelor Season 24 premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8/7c on ABC with a special three-hour episode. It will be available to stream on Hulu.

