The Alienist: Angel of Darkness has presented us with a killer mystery, and we finally got some answers in last week's episode. It turns out the person snatching and murdering infants in New York City is Libby, whose full name is Elizabeth Hatch (aka the elusive E.H.). Unfortunately, identifying a killer and catching her are two different things.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, we find Sarah (Dakota Fanning), Laszlo (Daniel Brühl), and John (Luke Evans) still reeling from the realization that Libby was able to fool them and nearly killed Bitsy (Melanie Field). And as Laszlo notes, the wild swings in behavior Libby is experiencing mean she's likely unraveling and becoming even more unpredictable. That will no doubt put the baby she's most recently kidnapped in even more danger, so the race to find her is on. If not, our heroes will have another dead infant on their hands.

As we've already seen, the politics of surrounding this kidnapping are a powder keg about to explode, and one wrong move could cause an incident with the Spanish government, not to mention the wealthy patrons of Markoe's Lying-In Hospital. However this case pans out, it's sure to fuel headlines...

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness airs Sundays at 8/7c on TNT.