The 2023 Golden Globes Complete Winners List

The Golden Globes returned. After being essentially canceled in 2021 for a host of controversies including a lack of diversity and accusations of awards being bought, the Golden Globes became a Twitter award show in 2022. Now the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the award ceremony that honors both TV and movies, brought the eclectic ceremony back to NBC. The awards were handed out on Tuesday night in Los Angeles with comedian (and TV Guide Best Performer of the Year) Jerrod Carmichael MC'ing the event.
"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in statement in September 2022. "The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"
The Fabelmans won big on the drama film side, taking home the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director trophies, while Martin McDonough's The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Actor – Comedy or Musical (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay. As for television, House of the Dragon took home the Best Drama Series trophy, while Abbott Elementary cleaned up in the comedy categories. It was also a landmark night for The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and for The White Lotus, which picked up the Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television categories.
Check out the full winners list below.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Babylon
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
WINNER: Austin Butler — Elvis
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Hugh Jackman — The Son
Bill Nighy — Living
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Diego Calva — Babylon
Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver — White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
WINNER: Cate Blanchett — Tár
Olivia Colman — Empire of Light
Viola Davis — The Woman King
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie — Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brad Pitt — Babylon
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
WINNER: Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan — She Said
Todd Field — Tár
Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
John Williams — The Fabelmans
"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
WINNER: Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
Diego Luna — Andor
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Emma D'Arcy — House of the Dragon
Laura Linney — Ozark
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya — Euphoria
WINNER: Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
WINNER: The White Lotus
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
WINNER: Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts — Gaslit
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner — Ozark
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow — The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
John Turturro — Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry