The 2023 Golden Globes Complete Winners List

The Golden Globes returned. After being essentially canceled in 2021 for a host of controversies including a lack of diversity and accusations of awards being bought, the Golden Globes became a Twitter award show in 2022. Now the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the award ceremony that honors both TV and movies, brought the eclectic ceremony back to NBC. The awards were handed out on Tuesday night in Los Angeles with comedian (and TV Guide Best Performer of the Year) Jerrod Carmichael MC'ing the event.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in statement in September 2022. "The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

The Fabelmans won big on the drama film side, taking home the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director trophies, while Martin McDonough's The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Actor – Comedy or Musical (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay. As for television, House of the Dragon took home the Best Drama Series trophy, while Abbott Elementary cleaned up in the comedy categories. It was also a landmark night for The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and for The White Lotus, which picked up the Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television categories.

Check out the full winners list below.

Abbott Elementary cast at The Golden Globes ABC

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Babylon

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron — Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler — Elvis

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Hugh Jackman — The Son

Bill Nighy — Living

Jeremy Pope — The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver — White Noise

WINNER: Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes — The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett — Tár

Olivia Colman — Empire of Light

Viola Davis — The Woman King

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie — Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu

Emma Thompson — Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — She Said

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Todd Field — Tár

Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz — Babylon

John Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

WINNER: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)



Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red



Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday



Best Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

WINNER: Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Emma D'Arcy — House of the Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

WINNER: Zendaya — Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

WINNER: Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Claire Danes — Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series — Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird

Richard Jenkins — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress — Television

Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

WINNER: Julia Garner — Ozark

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor — Television

John Lithgow — The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce — The Crown

John Turturro — Severance

WINNER: Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry