The 100 may have brought Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) back from the dead, but he's not exactly back in the arms of those he loves. In this exclusive sneak peek at Season 7 Episode 12, "The Stranger," a stranger is exactly what Bellamy appears to be.

After his life-changing journey on Etherea, Bellamy pledged his allegiance not to his family, but to Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) and his new faith in the Disciples' way of life. His shifting loyalties have put those he loves in danger, as he reveals to Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Echo (Tasya Teles) in TV Guide's sneak peek, wearing those freaky white robes, no less.

Bellamy informs his former lover and friend that their lies about the Flame have earned them an execution sentence. To Bellamy's credit, he does seem unsettled about their impending doom and offers a solution. The Disciples think they can fix the Flame, if only Raven will tell them what became of it after she destroyed it and removed it from Madi's (Lola Flanery) head. When she declines — with a few choice words for Bellamy that feel pretty well earned — Bellamy does the unthinkable; he orders the Disciples to take Raven to M-Cap in order to force the answer out of her.

To bad for him, it's likely she's telling the truth about not knowing where it is. Only Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Gaia (Tati Gabrielle) were present when they buried it in the garden outside Clarke's new home on Sanctum. If Clarke ends up in M-Cap, she may not be able to hide that memory for long, meaning we may be in for a clash between the Disciples and Sheidheda (JR Bourne) if Cadogan's cult travels to Sanctum to retrieve it.

The 100 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.