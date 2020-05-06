After months and months of waiting, the first teaser trailer for The 100 Season 7 is finally here! And per usual, it's just about the most insane thing we've ever seen, and now we're absolutely spinning with theories about the show's final season.

The Season 6 finale left us with a huge twist as an adult Hope (Shelby Flannery) showed up to stab and seemingly kill Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) after a mysterious stone device expanded the reach of the anomaly. Even worse, Sheidheda was one the loose, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) barely managed to outwit the Primes, and Diyoza's (Ivana Milicevic) fate was still completely up in the air!

To say we're eager to find out how this epic series wraps up would be the understatement of the year!

Everything We Know About The 100 Season 7

The teaser is short and sweet, but it features a sobbing Bellamy (Bob Morley), some very ominous-looking, black-clad strangers, and a totally not dead Octavia! We'll just keep our fingers crossed that's new footage of her and not a flashback. Meanwhile, we'll try not to agonize over what, exactly, has brought Bellamy Blake to tears...

The 100 returns Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c.