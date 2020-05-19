We've got tons of questions on our mind as the Season 7 premiere of The 100 grows closer and closer, but the one that keeps us up at night is, unsurprisingly, about Bellarke. We love fictional love, OK?

Ever since way back in Season 1 of the series, fans have speculated that there might be more between Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) than just friendship and some excellent leadership skills, and the theory has grown and grown over the years. Oddly, though Bellarke is now a fan-favorite ship, there's never actually been any romance between the two on-screen. Obviously, we had to ask showrunner Jason Rothenberg if there was a chance of deeper feelings developing between Bellamy and Clarke in the final season or whether we should all temper our expectations.

"I think that expectations should always be tempered for every fandom in this show," Rothenberg said. "I won't spoil anything, but I will say that, you know, this is a show about family and about these characters taking care of each other and not wanting to lose each other. And I mean, those characters writ large across the board, not just any two characters. I apologize for my ambiguity, but again, I'm not gonna get into too much, in terms of specifics."

We'll let Bellarke fans puzzle out that answer however they like!

The other question weighing heavily over Season 7 is whether Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) survived the strange occurrences of the Season 6 finale or if watching her disappear into green mist was the last we'll ever see of her. Luckily, here, Jason Rothenberg was much more willing to dole out some hope, saying there is "so much more" of her story left to tell.

"She disappeared into the Anomaly after getting stabbed, by, who I think we revealed to be Hope Diyoza (Shelby Flannery), Diyoza's 20-something daughter who days earlier was a fetus," Rothenberg said. "And so we kind of know that time is misbehaving on the other side of that Anomaly and we really do very, very quickly start to answer all those questions. Time is a thing that functions in a complex way this season for sure. And It is not time travel to sort of burst that bubble."

On the one hand, we're bummed that there's not time travel because we definitely would have traveled back in time

to save Octavia from this fate. On the other hand, we're going to take Rothenberg's choice of the word "disappeared" instead of "died" as a small sign of hope that our girl is still alive.

The 100 Season 7 premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on the CW.