We never actually believed The 100 had killed off Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), but we were definitely getting a little nervous about him in recent weeks. Luckily, a new trailer has revealed that our precious Bellamy has been alive this whole time!

In a standoff on Bardo earlier this season, Bellamy's altercation with the Disciples seemed to end in his demise. After being kidnapped from Sanctum, Bellamy managed to fight off his attackers and take one hostage in the stone room on Bardo. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), who was also captured at that point, was taken there to help talk him down, but before she could, a Disciple detonated a grenade, seemingly killing himself and Bellamy. Octavia truly believed he had died, and that news then got relayed to all of their friends.

However, the Anomaly Stone had already opened a bridge, and we'd theorized that the blast could have pushed Bellamy through the bridge instead of killing him. It looks like we were right! The promo for Episode 11, "Etherea," shows Bellamy alive on what appears to be another new planet. By the looks of things though, he's not faring too well. And it appears from his hair and beard that he's been there a while. With time dilation, there's no telling how long.

Bellamy seems desperate to get off the planet that has become his new home and return to his people. Chances of that are slim, however, since he'd have to be able to open a bridge himself or get a visitor who knows how to do so. And seeing as everyone thinks he's dead, no one's even looking for him. The trailer does show Levitt (Jason Diaz) apparently discovering that Bellamy survived, which could be some help, but seeing as how Octavia just turned on Levitt and left him for dead, he might not be too motivated to help save her brother.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.