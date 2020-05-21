The 100 Season 7 has officially arrived, and with it, we got our last first appearances. Yes, we can even find a way to be emotional about that!

It feels like just yesterday we were watching all these kids crash to the ground in the pilot, but here we are seven years later (but also technically, like, 135 years later?) watching them face bigger and badder struggles than Grounders and Mountain Men. We can't help but get a little misty-eyed when reminiscing about all the ways these characters have grown and changed over the years, which is probably why we made this "Then and Now" gallery. And yeah, we can't help but notice that all that hope and optimism from the pilot photos has dimmed a little bit for Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy (Bob Morley), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), and the rest of the gang.

From their first appearances way-back-when to their Season 7 debuts, take a trip down nostalgia lane in the gallery below!

PHOTOS: The 100 Cast Then and Now