The 100 finally gave us what we wanted — Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) alive and well and returned to his friends — but there's a huge catch. After a harrowing journey, Bellamy's allegiance now lies with the Shepherd and his Disciples rather than his friends.

In an impressively character-driven episode, The 100 focused in on Bellamy, who has been absent most of this season due to Bob Morley's request to take some time away from the show. This episode, however, made up for all that lost time while also adding a few very interesting new layers to a character we all thought we knew like the back of our hand.

Stranded on a new planet with an injured Disciple of Bardo as his only ally to help him reach a mountaintop (and the Anomaly Stone that resided there), Bellamy went through a pretty huge transformation. At first, Bellamy reluctantly looked after his new companion, knowing he could never climb that huge mountain alone. Over the course of their months together though, Conductor (Jonathan Scarfe) became his trusted (if a little antagonistic) friend and tried to convert Bellamy to the Shepherd's teachings. Bellamy obviously put up a great deal of resistance, especially when he discovered Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) was the Shepherd, but over the course of their journey, he started to listen to what Conductor had to say.

The Disciples' creed preached selflessness and the good of the many over the one, and looking back on his life, Bellamy had to admit that the majority of sorrow and bloodshed he'd been through was because of his selfish love for his friends and family. On top of that, Bellamy received a vision of Cadogan and his long-deceased mother in a cave the Disciples considered a holy place, which seemed to make an important impression on him.

In the end, his newfound faith in the Shepherd allowed him to not only save Conductor's life but take a leap of faith off the top of the mountain right into the wormhole that returned him to Bardo. Upon arriving, he was a true convert and dropped to his knees in front of Cadogan, his new Shepherd. That faith apparently now supersedes even his love of Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), Echo (Tasya Teles), and Clarke (Eliza Taylor). When he was reunited with them and found out they'd been lying to Cadogan about Clarke having the Flame, he immediately revealed their deception to Cadogan, much to everyone's surprise.

Bellamy has officially drunk the Kool-Aid, y'all.

This unexpected turn of events may not be permanent, but until Bellamy comes to his senses, his friends are in serious danger. Stranded on Bardo with no Flame to bargain with, Clarke and the gang have officially become disposable. Even worse, Bellamy knows that Madi (Lola Flanery) was the last one to have the Flame in her head, and if he tells Cadogan of her existence, he may march his Disciple army to Sanctum to retrieve her. Though honestly, that could be a good thing considering she's probably in desperate need of a rescue from Sheidheda's (JR Bourne) wrath...

